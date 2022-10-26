Fort Hood, Tx (FOX44) – Once again, residents of Army housing on Fort Hood and other installations will have a chance to voice their thoughts and concerns – as the Army begins its fiscal 2023 Housing Tenant Satisfaction Survey.

“Army leaders want your opinion about your Army housing, so please take a few minutes to complete the Army Housing Tenant Satisfaction Survey. Your response will have a real impact. We thank you for taking the time to give us this critical feedback,” said Lt. Gen. Kevin Vereen, Deputy Chief of Staff, G-9.

An online survey link was emailed from CEL & Associates, Inc. – an independent, third-party company – to more than 110,000 tenants living in privatized, government-owned and government-leased housing on Army installations across the globe. Completing the confidential survey takes about ten minutes, and tenants have 53 days, or until December 16, to do so.

(Courtesy: U.S. Army)

Army privatized, government-owned and government-leased housing tenants can rate their satisfaction with services, property and the overall housing experience through the online survey. The Army will use the survey results as one of several tools to continue identifying ways to improve housing conditions by enhancing communication with residents, creating and prioritizing action plans to correct deficiencies, and identifying items which are most important to residents.

The Army has fully implemented the Tenant Bill of Rights to further protect Soldiers and families, and has established new incentive-fee metrics to hold privatized housing companies accountable for maintenance and customer service. In addition, the Army will include revised language in any new ground lease to require privatized project companies to ensure they are meeting their obligations – including compliance with quality-assurance plans.

Housing tenants who do not receive the survey notice email should contact their local garrison housing offices.