FORT HOOD, Texas (FOX 44) – This week, the Central Texas Working Dog Competition is taking place in Fort Hood. 9 different agencies will train, compete and learn from one another.

The event includes three days of joint training and two days of competition events. There are 11 narcotics teams and 7 explosives teams.

Military and PD handlers are looking forward to networking as they work alongside other agencies, many for the first time.

Officer Jarima Rivera’s K-9 partner “Naruto” specializes in everything but explosives.

“The best part of being canine is the bond you build with the dog. Seeing them figure out problems, seeing them work. I think that’s one of the greatest things you can see.”

The 78-pound German Shepherd is off leash with a collar that allows Rivera to control him from over two football fields away.

The pair are set to deploy in a few months and Rivera is excited to see how he does in the real world, especially after this week’s training.

Coryell County K-9 Handler, David Ashley, has been a handler for about 2 years and considers his dog “Kracken” the most loyal partner he could have.

“There’s lots of little things that if we haven’t practiced on a regular basis or with some of the newer handlers, … now it’s an opportunity for them to learn and take it back to their agency and continue to practice.

The two train over 4 hours a week and keep getting better.

Competitions will wrap up on Friday and winners will be announced from the 18 canine teams.