FORT HOOD, Texas (FOX 44) – Fort Hood emergency services personnel responded to a wild land fire at approximately 9:00 a.m. Monday in the east side of training area complex.

Firefighters are working to contain the fire, which is currently estimated to exceed 200 acres, and is 50 percent contained. The Directorate of Emergency Services incident commander requested mutual aid from the Killeen Fire Department, the Harker Heights Fire Department, the Moffett Fire Department, the Copperas Cove Fire Department and the Gatesville Volunteer Fire Department to provide support to the area north of Owl Creek, along Owl Creek Road, to protect structures.

The Texas Forest Service is on-site and is providing support for aerial reconnaissance. Fort Hood Directorate of Public Works ground crews are actively cutting fire breaks to help contain the fire from spreading.

Two Fort Riley, Kansas, CH-47 helicopters are being used to combat the fires from the air. One CH-47 is making drops with a 2,000-gallon Bambi-Bucket.

The Fort Hood Fire Department has identified a 60-acre second fire in the vicinity of the Clabber Creek Multi Use Range, and are utilizing the second CH-47 to conduct air drops. This fire is also 50 percent contained.

Although the cause of the fires have not been determined, training or live fire is not believed to be involved.

East Range Road at Cold Springs and Taylor Valley Roads have been closed due to the fire. Military police have set up traffic control points, and are controlling traffic to Belton Lake.

