FORT HOOD, Texas (FOX 44) – The Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center is offering the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to children ages six months through four years old.

The Fort Hood Press Center says those who are interested can stop by the hospital’s pediatric clinic between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., on Tuesday and Wednesday. The vaccine will be offered for eligible beneficiaries on a walk-in basis.

According to the Centers for Disease and Control, this new recommendation adds nearly 20 million children younger than five years of age to be eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines – giving families greater confidence and reassurance to have their children safely participate in childcare, school and other activities.

For more information, you can go here.