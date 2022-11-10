FORT HOOD, Texas (FOX 44) – The Defense Economic Adjustment Assistance Grant (DEAAG) program has awarded $5 million to Fort Hood.

This comes as Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced Wednesday that a new round of grants totaling $13.1 million would be awarded to various military installations in Texas. This is from the Texas Military Preparedness Commission’s (TMPC) Defense Economic Adjustment Assistance Grant (DEAAG) program as an effort to improve the military value of the installations. A project sponsored by the City of Killeen to improve water resiliency for Fort Hood was selected as the #2 project of eight projects selected for funding.

These funds will allow Bell County Water Control and Improvement District #1 to install a backup power generation system with dedicated fuel lines at the water treatment plant at Belton Lake.

The backup power system automatically activates in the event of power loss to the water treatment plant until main power is restored.

The Heart of Texas Defense Alliance (HOTDA) says this project not only improves water resiliency for Fort Hood – but also the cities of Belton, Copperas Cove, Harker Heights, Killeen, and Nolanville – serving a population of over 300,000 people. The project improves the military value of Fort Hood, while simultaneously supporting surrounding communities.

The total project cost is $12.2 million, including the DEAAG grant of $5 million. Fort Hood is contributing $2.1 million, with a Local Cost Share of $5 million. The project was supported by the cities of Belton, Copperas Cove, Gatesville, Harker Heights, Killeen, Lampasas, & Temple; Bell County, Coryell, County, and Lampasas County; Fort Hood, WCID#1, and HOTDA.

The HOTDA says the enduring support of the cities and counties around the post is a key component of what makes Fort Hood and Central Texas the “Great Place.” The project also received Letters of Support from Senator Dawn Buckingham, Representative Brad Buckley, Representative Hugh Shine, and Representative Shelby Slawson.