FORT HOOD, Texas (FOX 44) – A case of suspected arson is under investigation after two fires in a Fort Hood building were extinguished, according to the Fort Hood Press Center.

The Fort Hood Fire Department was dispatched at approximately 1 a.m. Saturday to a building on post in response to a fire alarm. Crews arrived and forced entry into a laundry room.

Two separate fires were identified in a washer and dryer. Both fires were quickly extinguished, with minimal structural damage reported. All occupants of the barracks were safely evacuated.

The Fort Hood Press Center says it is believed the fires were intentionally started. During a walkthrough of the building, military police officers were informed by the staff duty officer that walls and windows on the building were vandalized – and the paint appeared to be fresh.

The Department of the Army’s Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the incident as a suspected arson. Special Agents have also conducted several investigative actions – including a crime scene examination and evidence collection. Multiple witnesses are being interviewed.

The Fort Hood Press Center says two persons of interest, who recently arrived at the post, have been identified. There is no current threat to Soldiers in the barracks or the local community.

This investigation is ongoing. If you have any information about this incident, you can contact the Fort Hood Military Police at (254) 288-COPS or the Fort Hood CID Office at (254) 287-2722.