FORT HOOD, Texas / WASHINGTON, D.C. (FOX 44) – The U.S. Army presented the 2021 Army Bank of the Year Distinguished Service Award to Fort Hood National Bank, now known as First Heroes National Bank, during a special ceremony in Washington D.C. on Tuesday.

The award was presented by Col. Paige M. Jennings, U.S. Army Financial Management Command commander, on behalf of Caral E. Spangler, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Financial Management and Comptroller.

Since 1984, The U.S. Army has been awarding on-base financial institutions ever since 1984 – including banks and credit unions – for their distinguished service to Soldiers, family members and government employees.

For 2021, eight banks and twelve credit unions operating on U.S. Army installations were nominated for the prestigious awards.

L-R: Col. Paige M. Jennings, FHNB Vice President Fernando Fernandez and CSM Hall.

“The Army’s 2021 bank nomination packages are a testament to the strong partnerships these financial institutions share with our Army installations, and they document the vital services they provide to our military communities,” said Maj. Jose Rivera, USAFMCOM banking officer. “These services include financial education and readiness training, smart savings and investment options, and early access to pay – among many others.”

Rivera said the competition this year was tough – as all nominees showcased their invaluable support to their military communities.

“Since 1965, Fort Hood National Bank has been a fervent supporter of the Fort Hood community,” he added. “And, they aren’t showing any signs that they are slowing down.”