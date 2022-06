FORT HOOD, Texas (FOX 44) -The Fort Hood Fire Department is responding to a third fire near Blackwell Mountain on the Fort Hood firing ranges.

The 50-acre fire is 30 percent contained. A CH-47 and a UH-60 helicopters are on location making water drops.

Although producing a large volume of smoke, there is currently no danger to any infrastructure on Fort Hood’s cantonment area.

More information will be released here, as it becomes available.