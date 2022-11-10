Fort Hood, Tx (FOX44) – The Department of the Army has announced the upcoming winter rotational deployment of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, to Europe.

The Blackjacks will replace the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division as part of a regular rotation of forces.

“The Black Jack Brigade is always ready to respond to our Nation’s call,” said Col. Christopher J. Kirkpatrick, commander of the 2nd ABCT. “We are part of the most modern and lethal armor formation on Earth. We are ‘ALL-IN’ to reassure our European allies and deter any potential adversaries from doing anything they would regret.”

The 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team was first established on August 29, 1917, and fought in major campaigns of World War II and the Vietnam War – receiving multiple battle streamers and honors over those decades. The Black Jack Brigade deployed six times in support of the Global War on Terror, and also deployed to New Orleans in support of humanitarian relief efforts following Hurricane Katrina. The brigade successfully completed a similar rotation to Europe in 2020.