Fort Hood, Tx (FOX44) – The Fort Hood Legal Assistance Office has announced that due to an increased mission, tax assistance will no longer be offered for service members or retirees there.

Personnel were given a couple of other options for help. The first is Military OneSource Miltax – which is described as “easy-to-use free software” for preparing and e-filing federal and state taxes. Additionally, soldiers were told they can call a MilTax expert 24 hours, seven days a week at (800) 342-9647. There is also a website which can be reached here.

The second option suggested was visiting a Volunteer Income Tax Assistance location in the area. This is free in-person assistance with federal taxes for qualifying individuals.

To find the nearest VITA location, soldiers can use the VITA locator tool here, or by calling (800) 906-9887.