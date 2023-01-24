FORT HOOD, Texas (FOX 44) – The 1st Air Cavalry Brigade will host a family day celebration and Apache live-fire demonstration this Saturday.

According to the Fort Hood Press Center, the event will take place at the 1-227 Aviation Regiment hangar and North Fort Hood aerial gunnery range at 9 a.m.

Family members will be able to interact with crewmembers and static displays of the UH 60 Black Hawk, AH64 Apache, and CH47 Chinook helicopters – as well as drone platforms utilized by the brigade.

Transportation will be available to transport family members from the hangar to the range for the Apache demonstration.