FORT HOOD, Texas (FOX 44) – The Fort Hood community is invited to an event geared to help provide information about area school districts, colleges and community resources.

The Fort Hood Directorate of Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation is teaming up with the Education Services Division to host the Fort Hood Education & Family Resource Fair this Wednesday, from 12:30 p.m. until 4 p.m., at the Soldier Development Center, Bldg. #33009 – located on 761st Tank Battalion Avenue.

This event is free for all who choose to attend.