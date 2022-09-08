FORT HOOD, Texas (FOX 44) – Fort Hood’s Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare, and Recreation will host its semi-annual Howdy Y’all Information and Job Fair this Friday.

The Fort Hood Press Center says the event will take place at the Lone Star Conference Center from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. More than 70 vendors representing numerous employment opportunities and activities in the surrounding communities will be there.

Newcomers will receive valuable information about the installation, and also gain more insight about the Central Texas military community. Schools, businesses, on- and off-post agencies and DFMWR programs will be showcased. Helpful information and giveaways will be distributed throughout the event.

The Press Center says this event is open to all job seekers, Soldiers, spouses and civilians. Non DoD ID-card holders need to get a pass from the Marvin Leath Visitor’s Center prior to coming on post.

This event is free and no registration is required.