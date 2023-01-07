FORT HOOD, Texas (FOX 44) – Looking for a job? Fort Hood is the place to be this Tuesday!

Fort Hood’s Soldier for Life: Transition Assistance Program is hosting its Mega Career Fair from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Lone Star Conference Center – with 200 vendors representing more than 95,000 employment opportunities.

The Fort Hood Press Center says this event is open to all job seekers, Soldiers, spouses and civilians. Non-DOD ID card holders need to get a pass from the visitors center before coming on post.

Parking at the Lone Star Conference Center is reserved for handicapped and career fair support personnel only. Job seekers can park on 22nd and 23rd Streets (East of First Army Div West HQ) between 761st Tank Battalion and Old Battalion Avenues.

The Mega Career Fair is free and no registration is required. For more information, you can call (254) 553-9436.