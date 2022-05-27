FORT HOOD, Texas (FOX 44) – Memorial Day weekend visits for families who have relatives buried in cemeteries within the Fort Hood live-fire training areas will take place between 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. on May 29. Families will be able to visit the cemeteries between these hours without area access clearance.

No vehicle pass is required for cemetery visits, unless people will be coming through vehicle control points (gates). Non-Department of Defense identification card holders must get a pass from the Visitors Center located on T.J. Mills Boulevard prior to coming on post.

Range operations will have guides available to assist families and to monitor cemetery visits in order to ensure all visitors are clear of the live-fire training areas by 7:00 p.m.

Signs will be posted along roads to give directions to the cemeteries. The roads able to be used are East Range Road, Hubbard Road, West Range Road and Owl Creek Road.

For more information, you can contact Mike Smith at the Range Control Operations Office at (254) 553-1943 or (254) 291-2363, or email michael.j.smith447.civ@mail.mil.