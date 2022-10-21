FORT HOOD, Texas (FOX 44) – Fort Hood is hosting some weekend events that are fun for the whole family!

The Cowboys 4 Heroes event will take place this Saturday, from 10:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. There will be free barbecue, a car show and many family-friendly activities at the Phantom Warrior Center.

Cowboys 4 Heroes assists combat veterans during their transitions from active duty to civilian life. Cowboys 4 Heroes donors and volunteers have provided more than 750,000 meals to transitioning veterans and their families since 2010, while providing more than $275,000 in educational support to FFA and 4H youth.

In addition, the Fort Hood Chapel Communities will host a Togetherness Day celebration this Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., in the Spirit of Fort Hood Chapel parking lot. This event will also be filled with music, crafts, and games for the whole family.

Both events are open to Department of Defense ID card holders only.