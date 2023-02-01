FORT HOOD, Texas (FOX 44)- UPDATE: The Directorate of Emergency Services has reopened outbound lanes for the Bernie Beck Main Gate for normal traffic.

The Fort Hood Press Center says that travelers are cautioned to drive slowly due to the hazardous road conditions.

Earlier on Wednesday, at the request of Bell County officials, the Main Gate outbound traffic was closed so law enforcement officers could respond to multiple accidents in the area. Travelers were still able exit the post through the Mayborn Gate.