FORT HOOD, Texas (FOX 44) – Some Fort Hood Access Control Points (ACPs) will have reduced operating hours during the holidays.

The Fort Hood Press Center says this comes due to the 2022 III Corps Half-Day Holiday Schedule beginning Monday, December 19 and ending on January 3.

The Press Center says these ACPs will resume normal operating hours on January 4:

ACP 2A (SPC Guillen Gate) Open 5 a.m. – 1 p.m.

ACP 15 (Mohawk Gate) Open 5 a.m. – 1 p.m.

ACP 21 (79th Street Gate) Open 5 a.m. – 1 p.m.

The Directorate of Emergency Services is recommending that people who use these ACPs to enter or leave the installation should adjust their travel plans accordingly.