FORT HOOD, Texas (FOX 44) – The Fort Hood Senior Commander has authorized delayed reporting for Fort Hood personnel on Thursday due to freezing temperatures warming in the afternoon.

Mission essential personnel will report to work at normal duty time, while Department of the Army Civilians will report to work at noon. Soldiers and Airmen will report to work at 1 p.m. Contract personnel should contact their program manager for required report times.

According to the Fort Hood Press Center, liberal leave policy is in effect. DA civilian employees should contact their supervisor regarding requested leave.

All childcare facilities will open at 11 a.m. All physical training has been cancelled.

The Clear Creek (Main) Exchange will open at 1 p.m. The III Corps Express remains open 24 hours. Both commissaries on post will open at 1 p.m.

The Carl R. Darnall Medical Center will also reopen for all out-patient, laboratory and pharmacy operations will open at noon. Emergency room operations will not be affected and will remain open. All appointments prior to noon will be rescheduled.

During this delay, patients can utilize the MHS Genesis Patient Portal to schedule appointments, address any health concerns via the Nurse Advice Hotline at (800) 874-2273 and access Q-Anywhere for prescriptions.

Soldiers and their families are urged to check with their school districts for possible school closings in their area.

All personnel are encouraged to call ahead for other on-post agency appointments such as identification cards. All personnel should use caution while driving on area roads especially on overpasses and while walking on sidewalks and entry ways to buildings.