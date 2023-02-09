FORT HOOD, Texas (FOX 44) – Dozens of Fort Hood and Central Texas community first responders joined forces from February 6-8 for an active-shooter joint training exercise.

According to the Fort Hood Press Center, the exercise brought together local municipal first-responders – along with Fort Hood Directorate of Emergency Services soldiers and civilians – who partnered for a three-day training event inside an on-post building, formerly known as Duncan Elementary School. The Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training was centered on “Active Attack Integrated Response” training and was used to test the combined ability of the Fort Hood community in response to an active-shooter incident.

Members of Fort Hood’s DES police and fire departments, 64th Military Police Company, 178th Military Police Company and 411th Military Police Company participated in the three-day exercise. Killeen’s Police and Fire Departments, Temple’s Police Department, and Harker Heights’ Police Department also participated.

This training exercised the different roles of law enforcement, emergency medical service personnel and firefighters bring to a response. The event started with classroom instruction on what to expect when there is an active shooter involved, and concluded with the full-scale practical exercise.

Whether it was an active shooter, hostage situation, casualties needing medical assistance or any other situation, attendees learned the proper response techniques. This was the first time this integrated training session has taken place, according to Fort Hood’s DES training coordinator Capt. Francis Meiron.

The lead instructor of the exercise was Jose Daniel Rosado – a nearly five-year veteran of the Killeen Police Department. He insisted that this is the leading edge of training which communities should start utilizing. Rosado served on the Violent Crime Action Team and Special Weapons and Tactics teams at Killeen PD, and was adamant about the effectiveness of this training.