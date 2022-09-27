FORT HOOD, Texas (FOX 44) – The Fort Hood Residents Recycle Responsibly Program (R3P) is officially in the swing of things!

This was announced on the U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hood’s Facebook page on Tuesday, as the first home pickups and delivery to the Fort Hood Recycle Center happened earlier in the day.

This new program has more than 500 residents signed up, and it focuses on the ease that residents have by having a single stream program while maintaining that contaminants are kept out of the blue recycle bin. Over 280 blue bins provided by Fort Hood Family Housing can be found across the installation.

Fort Hood Directorate of Public Works Director Brian Dosa shared how the first home pickup went in the Facebook post.