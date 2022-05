FORT HOOD, Texas (FOX 44) — UPDATE: III Corps and Fort Hood reports that PVT Brendan Lush has been found safe and was being returned to his unit with the assistance of law enforcement officials.

They said that as Lush returns to the care of his leadership, he will no longer be considered AWOL.

This comes after Lush was missing for almost a week. He had not reported to work since May 9.