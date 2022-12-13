FORT HOOD, Texas (FOX 44) – Fort Hood’s annual Christmas with the CAV concert will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The 1st Cavalry Division band will play a 90-minute concert for Soldiers, families, and the public at Howze Theater. The Fort Hood Press Center says the concert happens every year, and is a spectacular presentation of musical talent by the division’s band – which is orchestrated, planned and rehearsed months in advance.

The concert is open to the public. Non-DoD ID cardholders should arrive to the visitor’s center well in advance to get a pass and make the event.