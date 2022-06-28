FORT HOOD, Texas (FOX 44) – The 1st Cavalry Division will be hosting a change of command ceremony in conjunction with a casing ceremony for 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team “GREYWOLF”.

This event will take place at 8:30 a.m. Thursday on Cooper Field, and will signify the brigade’s change of leadership and deployment to Europe. Col. Justin Y. Reese will relinquish command to Col. John Gilliam after commanding the brigade for two years. Gilliam is coming to the 1st Cavalry Division from the Brookings Institution – where he served as an Army Senior Fellow.

The casing of the colors is an Army tradition which symbolizes the movement from home station to deploy or relocate to a new theater of operations.

On May 13, the Secretary of Defense ordered the deployment of the brigade to U.S. Army Europe and Africa Command area of operations to assure NATO allies, deter Russian aggression and to be prepared to support a range of other requirements in the region. GREYWOLF will replace the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division in Grafenwöhr, Germany.

Reese’s follow up assignment will be Germany, where he will serve as the Commander of Operations Group at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center.