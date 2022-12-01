FORT HOOD, Texas (FOX 44) – III Armored Corps and Fort Hood are celebrating the holiday season!

A Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony will be held at 5:15 p.m. Friday at III Corps Headquarters, and the community is invited. III Armored Corps and Fort Hood commanding general Lt. Gen. Sean C. Bernabe will preside over the ceremony.

Guests are invited to sing along to traditional holiday songs. Music will be provided by the 1st Cavalry Division Band, and caroling will be led by the Meadows Elementary Choir.

Following the tree lighting, families will be given the opportunity to have their photo taken with Santa Claus in the east atrium. Food and beverages donated by local businesses will be served in the west atrium.