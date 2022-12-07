FORT HOOD, Texas (FOX 44) – Hundreds of Christmas trees will be given away to Fort Hood Soldiers!

Trees for Troops has donated the trees, which will be given to Soldiers in grades E-1 to E-4 beginning at 10 a.m. Friday at the Phantom Warrior Stadium. Grades E-5 and above, and all DoD cardholders, can pick up trees from noon until they are gone.

According to the Fort Hood Press Center, everyone must present a valid military identification card at the time of pickup. It is asked for people to come prepared to load their own trees and to bring tie-down ropes or string.

Trees for Troops is a program of the Christmas Spirit Foundation which provides free, farm-grown Christmas Trees to members in all branches of the U.S. military and their families through donations, sponsorship, grants and the work of volunteers. For more information, you can visit www.treesfortroops.org.

The Press Center says that Federal Express delivers the trees to military bases for free of charge. Trees are provided on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last. There is a limit of one tree per household.