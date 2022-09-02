FORT HOOD, Texas (FOX 44) – Country music performer Lee Brice is headlining Operation Pizza Taco “A Free All-American Concert” at Fort Hood on Friday night.

Gates open at Hood Stadium at 5 p.m., with the Eli Young Band taking the stage at 6 p.m. This free concert is scheduled until 9:30 p.m., and is open to all military identification card holders.

The event is sponsored by the Exchange, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell and Fort Hood’s Directorate of Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation.

For more information on the concert, you can go here.