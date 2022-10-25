FORT HOOD, Texas (FOX 44) – The Directorate of Emergency Services will close all inbound and outbound lanes for the Mayborn (East) Gate adjacent Fort Hood Street and Rancier Drive for equipment maintenance.

This is according to the Fort Hood Press Center. The closures will occur from 5 p.m. – 6 a.m. on Wednesday and from 5 p.m. – 6 a.m. on Thursday. During this time, the nearby SPC Guillen Gate will be open for customers to access and leave Fort Hood.

Travelers should be advised that maintenance work will be ongoing throughout this Friday at the Mayborn Gate. They should use caution and watch out for workers.