FORT HOOD, Texas (FOX 44) – The U.S. Army has awarded the National Mounted Warrior Museum’s (NMWF) exhibit construction contract to Building Four LLC Fabrication.

The Fort Hood Press Center says museum officials project Phase I of the 58,000-square foot National Mounted Warrior Museum to open sometime in late 2023. Phase I features 13,000 square feet of permanent exhibit space and 7,000 square feet of temporary or opportunity exhibit space.

Future phases include an 11,000 square foot expansion of the permanent exhibit space, four large multifunctional classrooms/conference rooms, a gift shop, and offices for the NMWF and Museum staff.

The Press Center says that Building Four LLC Fabrication is located in Atlanta, Georgia, and is a full-service exhibit and display firm specializing in custom-fabricated visual environments. Building Four has completed exhibits in several military museums throughout the United States – including Atlanta History Center: Cyclorama, Fort Stewart’s 3rd Infantry Division Museum, Fort Campbell’s Don Pratt Military Museum and is currently fabricating the US Cavalry Museum at Fort Riley, Kansas.

The NMWM will be a state-of-the-art, 21st Century museum honoring the legacy of Soldiers and units that have served on Fort Hood, in addition to preserving the history of mounted combat in the U.S. Army.

The Press Center says that both the 1st Cavalry Division Museum and the 3rd Cavalry Regiment Museum have incorporated their collections into the NMWM. Those museums closed last year – leaving the NMWM as the only museum at Fort Hood.

The museum is located outside of Fort Hood’s main gate – between the Marvin Leath Visitor’s Center and the 1st Cavalry Division Horse Cavalry Detachment stables – and is fully accessible to the public. You can visit http://nmwfoundation.org for more information, to make a donation, or to order a memorial brick.