Washington, D.C. (FOX44) – The Department of Defense has announced that Brig. Gen. William A. Ryan III is coming to Fort Hood as the new commanding general, First Army Division West.

He is coming from a position of Deputy Commanding General, I Corps, Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington State. Before this, he was Senior Advisor to the Ministry of Defense, United States Forces-Afghanistan, Operation FREEDOM’S SENTINEL, Afghanistan.

The First Army Division West was activated in 2007 at Fort Carson, Colorado, with its headquarters later moved to Fort Hood. Its mission is to provide training and readiness oversight for states west of the Mississippi River – including preparing units for deployments, reserve and National Guard units.

Units at Fort Hood falling under First Army Division West include 120th Infantry Brigade, 181st Infantry Brigade, 189th Infantry Brigade, 5th Armored Brigade and 166th Aviation Brigade.