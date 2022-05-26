FORT HOOD, Texas (FOX 44) – The Fort Hood community is being called to a time of prayer.

The Fort Hood Religious Support Office is hosting a Special Prayer Service for the communities of Buffalo, New York and Uvalde, Texas. This event is open to people of all faiths.

The event will take place Thursday night from 7:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at The Spirit of Fort Hood Chapel, located at 31st Street and Tank Destroyer Boulevard.

For more information, you can call or text Chaplain Darren Chester at 254-702-7966, or email darren.j.chester.mil@army.mil.