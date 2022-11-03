BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Workforce Solutions of Central Texas is partnering with Fort Hood for the annual Hiring Red, White & You! Hiring Event for the first time ever.

This event connects veterans, transitioning service members and military spouses with employers. The Killeen-Temple metro area is home to at least 64,000 veterans. The national average for an area of the same size is around 25,300.

Nearly 200 employers from across the state and neighboring states are set to attend. The number of attendees is expected to be around 3,000.

This event is part of the annual statewide Hiring Red White & You! event hosted by the Texas Workforce Commission, which is now in its eleventh year.

The event will take place this Friday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Lone Star Conference Center in Club Hood, located at 28218 Wainwright Drive in Fort Hood. While this hiring event prioritizes helping Texans who served, the event is open to civilians. They will need to have a military ID to get on Fort Hood to attend. An entry pass can be obtained at the Fort Hood Visitor’s Center.