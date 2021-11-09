Fort Hood’s 9th Hospital Center returns from Iraq

FORT HOOD, Texas – Over 60 medical professionals from the 9th Hospital Center, 1st Medical Brigade, 13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command redeployed to Fort Hood on Monday.
This comes after a nine-month deployment to Iraq, where they served as Task Force Med at the Baghdad Diplomatic Support Center in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.
In addition to commanding TF Med 9, they were the lead for the OIR COVID-19 response, the OIR health service support and force health protection, and the Combined Joint Task Force-OIR surgeon.
The 1st Medical Brigade supports global missions worldwide, as well as COVID-19 and Afghanistan Allies health support in the United States.
Source: Fort Hood Press Center