Four arrested in Coryell County marijuana raid

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas – The Coryell County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed four people were arrested following a raid on a marijuana farm.

They were formally booked into the jail Wednesday afternoon on charges of possession of marijuana over five pounds, but under 50 pounds.

Christian Brown.

Stacy Brown.

Thomas Brown.

Jeffrey Reamer.

Deputies went to the location at 115 Spotted Fawn off FM-116, about eight miles south of Gatesville, after getting a tip that marijuana plants were seen there.

Court papers indicated surveyors working on an adjacent property noted what they believed were the plants.

Deputies got permission from that adjacent property owner to use his land to observe what was going on.

A complaint affidavit stated that once officers were able to get a good look from the neighboring property they noted 30 to 40 green plants in various stages of growth

They noted several rows of the plants with PVC pipe frames around each plant that appeared to be wrapped in a chicken wire type fencing for protection.

They took photographs, then obtained an evidentiary search warrant for the property at 115 Spotted Fawn.

As a result of the search, over 500 marijuana plants were found growing on the property.

The complaint further stated that during a continued search of the residence, two 5-gallon buckets of a green leafy substance were found along with eight clear Mason type jars found in a refrigerator that contained a wax substance determined to be THC butter.

The four people identified were then taken into custody.