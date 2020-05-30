Fourth COVID-19 death in Bell County comes after cluster of positive tests

BELL COUNTY, Texas – Bell County has it’s fourth death of COVID-19.

According to Bell County Public Health District and Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell, on Friday, May 29, the Health District was notified of a new positive case of COVID-19 at Weston Inn and Nursing and Rehabilitation facility in Temple.

Due to a prior positive case, on May 16, the facility conducted COVID-19 tests on all residents and staff. At that time, all residents and staff tested negative, with the exception of the known positive.

The facility continued its monitoring and cleaning efforts, but the virus was unfortunately reintroduced into the facility leading to a cluster of new cases.

They say Saturday, the facility began coordinating with Bell County and local healthcare partners to re-test residents and staff for COVID-19.

As planning was underway to re-test at the facility an additional four residents were sent to the hospital and tested positive.

One of the five positive residents has died bringing the Bell County COVID-19 death total to four. Of the five cases, all individuals are high-risk due to age and health conditions.

Testing is expected to be completed this weekend with results expected on Monday.