FOX 44 gets first look at new Santa Fe Plaza in Downtown Temple

TEMPLE, Texas – After years of planning and construction, Temple now has a new plaza right in the heart of downtown.

The city hopes the brand new $15 million, nearly two-acre space will encourage people to visit the downtown area, as part of the city’s big improvement project.

“The gorgeous plaza that you see a board of beautiful landscaping, an amphitheater for live concerts, a great water fountain with special lighting features – it really is just a central meeting place for people to come and experience different events,” says Laurie Simmons, Public Relations Manager for the City of Temple.

The brand new buildings are home to the Temple Chamber of Commerce, Workforce Development, the Economic Development Corporation of the City and Temple ISD.

“So those two buildings are new, but the Santa Fe Depot has been there for years. It is home to our Railroad Heritage Museum, so that kind of is the center anchor showing off the city’s history. And then the two new buildings right next to it still keeping the features of what we want downtown to look like,” Simmons says.

Right now, Temple ISD has dozens of employees spread out in three different buildings. The new building will bring everyone together under one roof.

“One centralized location will provide families a one-stop facility to handle their students’ needs as well as provide for a more user-centered approach to service.” Superintendent Bobby Ott – Temple ISD

“There are so many great things going on in Downtown, and we want this to be a place where people can congregate and come experience their city, be proud of everything that’s going on here. And this is a gorgeous space. We are trying to get more people to come down here,” Simmons adds.

The project has been under construction since December 2016, and next week the city is celebrating the grand opening.

Santa Fe Plaza Timelapse – Downtown Temple, TX We are one week away from our Santa Fe Plaza Celebration. We are proud to have this new downtown spot. Check out this timelapse of the Plaza being built and see it in person next Tuesday! Learn more here: https://www.facebook.com/events/2131790450456419 Posted by City of Temple, Texas – City Government on Tuesday, October 1, 2019

“We’ll have live music, the food trucks will be out in full force, the playgrounds will be open for the kids, the fountain will be ready to go and lit up. So, we just want everybody to come out and enjoy this brand new experience,” Simmons says.

The grand opening will be held Tuesday, October 8th starting at 5:00 p.m.

