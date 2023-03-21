Waco (FOX 44/KWKT) — WeatheRate has announced that in 2022, FOX 44’s Storm Team has once again provided the most accurate forecast in Central Texas. This is the 5th year in a row that FOX 44 has received this recognition.

Here is how the certification works. WeatheRate takes the forecasts of meteorologists and compares them to what actually happens each day. The team that is closest to the correct temperature and conditions over the course of the year is deemed the most accurate.

FOX 44 Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint has lead the Storm Team since its creation in July of 2017. During that time, he has tracked all types of weather, from record breaking heat and deadly tornadoes to ice storms and droughts.

He is an Emmy and AP award-winning meteorologist who has also been honored by the American Meteorologist Society with his Certified Broadcast Meteorologist seal (#43), their highest distinction for a broadcast meteorologist.

Mike began his career back in Topeka, KS at KSNT-TV and has worked in Oklahoma City, Minneapolis, Milwaukee, Pittsburgh as well as Omaha before landing in Waco.

Mike grew up in Lawrence, KS where he went to elementary, junior high, and high school before attending the University of Kansas. He holds a degree in Atmospheric Science.

Meteorologist Haley Fitzpatrick joined the weather team at FOX 44 KWKT in June of 2021. She is a St. Louis, Missouri native, who graduated from Mississippi State University with her second bachelor’s degree in Professional Meteorology concentration in Broadcasting. She received her first bachelor’s degree at Northwest Missouri State University in Geography and Broadcasting in December of 2018.

FOX 44 is honored to have these two exceptional meteorologists on the team. They are dedicated to bringing the people of Central Texas and the Brazos Valley the most accurate forecast possible.