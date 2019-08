Texas Governor Greg Abbott has signed into law an effort to slow the growth of property taxes in the state.

This new law requires a city to get voter approval for any property tax increase over 3.5 percent. This is the latest of a slew of bills Abbott signed this week now that the legislative session is over.

FOX44 was joined by Gov. Abbott for an interview to talk about these bills and how they will impact the lives of Central Texans. You can view our interview above.