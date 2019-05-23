FOX44 tests out tire pressure’s relation with gas mileage

This is Tire Safety Week, and FOX44 is teaming up with Discount Tire to get you the information you need.

David Sanderson is the tire guy at Discount Tire in Bellmead. He says he typically sees an influx of customers around this time of year.

“Summertime’s approaching. Memorial Day is a big holiday that we see a pretty large increase in tire awarenss,” Sanderson says.

I told him about my plan to drive to Zephyr on tires with the correct air pressure, and then before driving back, I would lower the air pressure 10 PSI in each tire.

“It definitely relates to saving money in the long-term sense. Maintaining proper air pressure in your tires, checking it once a month, it will definitely save you money in the long run,” Sanderson says.

For my adventure, I chose the station’s 2017 Toyota Rav 4. It has about 28,000 miles on it, a four-cylinder engine and it normally gets 23 miles to the gallon in the city and 30 on the highway.

I set my trip odometer to zero and was off. My route took me through McGregor, Gatesville, and Goldthwaite – to name just a few cities.

Roughly an hour and a half later, I arrived, took a quick pit stop, filled up, and figured out my mileage so far. I ended up putting about four gallons of gas in the car.

So when I divide the 113 of miles I’ve driven by the four gallons, it shows I got about 28 miles per gallon. The only thing left to do then was to lower the pressure on the tires, and it was back on the road for me.

I filled up again before I got back to the station. And when I did the math, gas mileage had dropped by three miles per gallon. That’s almost a full gallon of gas when you’re filling up the tank, which is what Dave predicted would happen.