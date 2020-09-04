Franklin High prepares for Friday night without football

FRANKLIN, Texas – Friday Night Lights will be out at Franklin High on Friday night.

District leaders decided to cancel their first football game of the season due to several football players testing positive for COVID 19. The silence sitting over the stadium at Franklin High has no known expiration date.

The district sold out of tickets for a game that won’t be played this week. On a Facebook post, the district informed parents about the tough decision they have had to make to put all athletics on pause until Tuesday, while they complete a deep cleaning of their athletic season.

A summer full of training for football players led to a fall full of uncertainty – and not just for the players. Autmn Rachui has been looking forward to Friday nights for football for months, and this disappointment she felt looming is an unwelcome reality among her and her teammates.

“It’s really hard, because I feel like my senior year has almost been shattered. Because this is something we’ve looked forward to, especially this game,” Rachui said.

Parents in the small Central Texas town say they get it. Though it’s not ideal, understandable.

“I’m sure it’s going to be difficult for the coaches especially, but I think the health of our students is most important. And our teachers, of course,” said one Franklin parent.

But that doesn’t deter that since of optimism for graduating senior Katlyn Phillips.

“We have to know that it’s not only for your well-being. It’s for everybody else’s. And you don’t want to be spreading it around, nor do you want to contract it,” she said.

She says she’s trying to keep a fresh perspective on it all, but others don’t hesitate to express their frustration.