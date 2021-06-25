Free confidential testing held in Waco for HIV Testing Day

WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District celebrated National HIV Testing Day on Friday.

The event took place at the Health District office – located at 225 W. Waco Drive. Free rapid testing was available, and gift cards and goodie bags were given away.

This year’s national theme is “My Test, My Way” – because there are now more testing options than ever before. The district says knowing your HIV status and connecting to treatment or prevention can help you stay healthy.

If you would like more information on HIV and AIDS, you can contact the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District at 254-750-5499.

Source: City of Waco