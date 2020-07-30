Free COVID-19 testing in McLennan County continues at new locations

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas- The Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management, the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District and the Texas Division of Emergency Management are partnering to offer free COVID-19 testing sites in July and August throughout McLennan County.

All testing sites are free.

There will be three walk-up sites and two drive-through sites, drive through testing must register first.

Walk up tests require no registration. 

LOCATIONS:

July 30th
Toliver Chapel Missionary Baptist Church at 1402 Elm Avenue, Waco, TX, 76704
Drive-Through Site
Registration required
Time: 8am – 5pm
August 3rd
McGregor High School at 903 Bluebonnet Parkway, McGregor, TX, 76657
Drive-Through Site
Registration required
Time: 8am – 5pm
August 13th – 15th
MCC Highlander Gym at 171 Powell Dr, Waco, TX, 76708
Walk-Up Site
No registration required
Time: 8am – 4pm

