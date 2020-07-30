Free COVID-19 testing in McLennan County continues at new locations

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas- The Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management, the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District and the Texas Division of Emergency Management are partnering to offer free COVID-19 testing sites in July and August throughout McLennan County.

All testing sites are free.

There will be three walk-up sites and two drive-through sites, drive through testing must register first.

Walk up tests require no registration.

LOCATIONS:

July 30th

Toliver Chapel Missionary Baptist Church at 1402 Elm Avenue, Waco, TX, 76704

Drive-Through Site

Registration required

Time: 8am – 5pm

August 3rd

McGregor High School at 903 Bluebonnet Parkway, McGregor, TX, 76657

Drive-Through Site

Registration required

Time: 8am – 5pm

August 13th – 15th

MCC Highlander Gym at 171 Powell Dr, Waco, TX, 76708

Walk-Up Site

No registration required

Time: 8am – 4pm

