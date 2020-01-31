Free mailbox service for the less fortunate opens new doors in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas – Mailboxes aren’t something we often think twice about, but for the homeless population receiving something as important as medication or a disability check, could make all the difference.

A P.O. Box costs anywhere from $20 to $75 a month. This is where Feed my Sheep in Temple comes in. They offer this service free or charge to provide those who can’t afford it, privacy, and security.

“I’ve been in places that my mail gets lost. I say it gets lost, but it gets stolen, you know. People pick up mail that’s not theirs,” says Ernesto Salazar, Vietnam Veteran.

Salazar relies on his mail for medication, VA appointments, and checks.

“It’s really helped me, and it’s kept my mail safe,” says Salazar.

We don’t usually think twice about having a mailbox, but for the homeless population it means the difference between getting their important medication or not. How a local organization is providing that key service tonight at 5:30pm on @KWKTFOX44 pic.twitter.com/NR4U2Pre0b — Nohely Mendoza (@_NohelyMendoza_) January 31, 2020

Feed my Sheep in Temple already offers a mail service, but now they are in the process of installing nearly 400 mailboxes.

“There’s a dignity that comes with instead of saying, ‘Can I please have my mail?’ to say, ‘I think I’ll go check my mail’,” says Staci Masson, Executive Director at Feed my Sheep in Temple.

The locked boxes provide ownership, as well as a step toward independence.

“It gives them a safe place for their medicine to be delivered so that they can have it for what it’s needed for,” says Masson. “If they are trying to improve themselves, if you’re trying to get a job, you need to have an address.”

“I got my voter registration card from Belton, that’s the first time I’ve ever had one cause I didn’t have an address, but so I’m registered to vote now and so I’m going to vote,” says Salazar.

But the most important thing the boxes give is safety.

“We want to make sure that we have enough security to protect people. That’s the point of doing this is so we can give people extra protection and not put them at any additional risk,” she adds.

Because to some, they are more than just a box.

“I feel privileged because I have my own box and I couldn’t afford one,” says Salazar.

The mailboxes aren’t ready just yet. Half of them still need locks and security cameras need to be installed. Everything should be completed within the next month.

To learn more about Feed My Sheep and the services they offer, you can click HERE.

Right now, the nonprofit is in desperate need of furniture. They are especially in need of baby furniture – cribs, bassinets, changing tables, etc. If you have some furniture you’d like to donate, email Carl to arrange pick-up at furniture@feedmysheeptemple.org.