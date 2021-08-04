Freestone deputies survive a close call on I-45

The Freestone Sheriff’s Office is warning drivers to be more careful on the road. It comes after a truck sideswiped a deputy’s vehicle Tuesday morning.

The sheriff’s office posted a video of the Interstate 45 incident on Facebook.

It shows a truck slamming into the side of one vehicle and coming within inches of another.

Both deputies were working a separate traffic crash at the time.

Thankfully no one was hurt in the crash, but it did result in plenty of damage to the vehicle.

It is Texas law that a driver must move over or drop their speed if there is an emergency vehicle on the side of the road.