Friends for Thanksgiving deliver about 500 meals to seniors and adults with disabilities in the Waco area

WACO, Tx

Volunteers around the area took the time today to give others a reason to be a bit more hopeful this time around.

“Our hope is that they all have time to visit with the clients and wish them a happy Thanksgiving and just spend a few minutes with them even though we have to socially distance this year” said Inez Russell, executive director.

This year Friends for Life volunteer, Kelly Cobb, says it is even more important to help out those in need in the Waco area.

“It’s been such a difficult time for so many and we are so thankful and want to be able to serve others that are less fortunate and are in need right now. We just want to be able to deliver food and give back” said Kelly Cobb.

COVID-19 was not going to stop people from helping each other this holiday.

“We cooked all the meals from Friends for Life and packaged them all, and set it up so that we have our volunteers drive up. We have a system of collecting information from the drivers, how many meals were they willing to deliver and all of their contact information” said Russell.

Friends for Life wants to make sure that everyone gets some holiday spirit delivered to their door today.

“Who normally wouldn’t have a Thanksgiving they aren’t able to in most cases get out, they are home bound and don’t have family to come and visit with them and bring thanksgiving dinner to them” said Russell.

This pandemic didn’t stop people from going out and helping. Friends for Thanksgiving was able to donate about five hundred meals today.