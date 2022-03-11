KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen Police are investigating two shootings that happened earlier today, but in two different areas of the city.

“I feel so sorry for her mom, her grandmother, her sister Shantae, her kids. I feel so sorry for them,” Friend Ludena Harris told FOX 44 News.

Around 12:15 this afternoon, Killeen PD responded to a call at the 2600 block of Brook Hollow Circle about a suspicious man with a weapon. When they arrived, it appeared that he had a self inflicted gunshot wound.

While officers were on the call, they were made aware of an unconscious woman at the 5800 block of Redstone Drive.

When they arrived, they found the female victim dead with a gunshot wound.

“She told me to look at her sister’s Facebook page, and I looked at the Facebook page and I saw something the sister had wrote, saying my sister’s gone,” Harris said. “I tried to call her mom, I tried to call her sister. I finally got through to her grandmother, her grandmother told me that it was true.”

Ludena and Nancy were long-time friends of the female victim and said they knew the male victim was involved in her shooting and could not understand why it happened.

“It really shocked me because I mean, you don’t expect someone that you have love for to do something like that to you,” Harris said.

Both women told FOX 44 News they had just seen their friend a few days prior.

But they hope the family will feel the support from their friends and the community during this time.

“It’s time for the community to step up and help out,” she said. “You know, it’s definitely something that I’m hoping the community will come together and help out.”