A missing soldier has reached out to family, according to Ft. Hood officials.

Ft. Hood says PFC Jennifer Sewell failed to report for duty on October 7th. Officials reached out to her family at that time, but say they did not have success.

At 7 p.m. Sunday night, Ft. Hood says Sewell’s family stated she is safe and with extended family. Ft. Hood says is continuing to communicate with Sewell’s family and friends to ensure she has access to resources she may need and to return safely to the post.