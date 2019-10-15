Ft. Hood specialist named U.S. Army Soldier of the Year

Local
Posted: / Updated:

Fort Hood’s Spc. David Chambers is the 2019 Soldier of the Year for his performance during the 8th annual Best Warrior Competition.

The Army made the announcement Monday during its luncheon at the Association of the U.S. Army’s Annual Meeting and Exposition in Washington, D.C.

“You represent what we want in our soldiers: physically fit, dedicated professionals,” said keynote speaker Gen. Joseph Martin, the Army’s vice chief of staff.

Chambers represented U.S. Army Forces Command during the six-day competition in Virginia. 22 soldiers competed in events like urban warfare simulations and formal board interviews, as well as taking on physical fitness challenges, warrior tasks, and battle drills.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Enter to Win our Contests

More Contests
KWKT FOX 44

Stay Connected