Ft. Hood specialist named U.S. Army Soldier of the Year

Fort Hood’s Spc. David Chambers is the 2019 Soldier of the Year for his performance during the 8th annual Best Warrior Competition.

The Army made the announcement Monday during its luncheon at the Association of the U.S. Army’s Annual Meeting and Exposition in Washington, D.C.

“You represent what we want in our soldiers: physically fit, dedicated professionals,” said keynote speaker Gen. Joseph Martin, the Army’s vice chief of staff.

Chambers represented U.S. Army Forces Command during the six-day competition in Virginia. 22 soldiers competed in events like urban warfare simulations and formal board interviews, as well as taking on physical fitness challenges, warrior tasks, and battle drills.