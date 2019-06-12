Fugitive wanted for heroin, assault with deadly weapon

Law enforcement and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in finding a man they consider armed and dangerous.

Eric David Madden is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and for a parole violation warrant for possession of heroin.

They say that the 21-year-old Madden is a known gang member who should be considered armed and dangerous.

A tip that leads to his arrest could make the tipster eligible for a cash reward.

Callers remain anonymous.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Eric Madden is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 254-526 TIPS ( 8477)