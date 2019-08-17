Funds still needed for “Beauty from Ashes” salon on wheels

Work is finally underway on a spa-like experience on wheels.

FOX 44 first reported on Beauty from Ashes about one year ago.

Cherie Hudson owns the Cutting Edge Salon in Waco and is working to soon open a mobile salon for those in need.

Her goal is to give back to the community by offering free haircuts to the homeless and less fortunate.

So far, the truck she bought for the project — which she is calling Beauty from Ashes — has air conditioning, but still needs plumbing for shampoo bowls and electrical.





“This is my part, this is what I do, I do beauty, I do hair, and I feel like if that’s what I can take from the gifts God gave me to give to other people then that’s what I’ll use,” said Hudson during an interview last year.

Cherie continues to raise money on GoFundMe to make the mobile salon a reality.